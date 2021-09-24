Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of October, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit D12 mercado, Pedro 200 Figueroa ST NE APT 96 Albuquerque, NM 87123 Tools, totes, speaker, Unit 197 MCCARTNEY, PAUL 7159 Groveway 2 west Minster, CO 80030 Painting from Diego Rivera signed, art, multiple tool boxes, mutiple flat screens, bedding, vaccuum, mariachi items, entertainment center, shopvac,
Unit 102A Arellano Andablo, Carlos A. 3135 Comanche Rd Apt 657 Albuquerque, nm 87107 Stroller, electric keyboard, carseat,
Unit 240 co Patrick baker, BECKY baker 1 Range RD 1 Edgewood, NM 87015 Totes, grill, trash can, stove, boxt tv, iron fencing rods,
Unit F01 Maurer, Karen 7012 Santa Elena ST NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 plants, freezer, totes, metal shelf, misc boxes, bicycle, shop vac, flat screen TV, gardening tools, Bench, supplies,
Unit 075 Cardona, Abigail 9416 Acoma Rd ne Albuquerque, NM 87103 Mattress, furniture, Box TV, TableChairs, wooden coffee table, totes, toys, lamp, household items,
Unit F48 Havens, Robert 12505 Monarch DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 filing cabnets, shelf, storage totes, misc MetalWood,
Unit F57 Havens, Robert 12505 Monarch DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 Welder, Tanks, Metal Shop shelving, tool boxes car jack stands powertools
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021