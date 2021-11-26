No. D-202-CV-2021-06299
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-06299
IN THE MATTER OF BREE SALMAN,
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bree Salman, domiciliary of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition for Name Change in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Bree Salman to Bree Lovelady, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 28th day of December, 2021, at the hour of 9:20 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
TERRY & DEGRAAUW, P.C.
By/s/Jennifer deGraauw
Jennifer deGraauw Attorney for Petitioner
1801 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Ste. B
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Phone: (505)206-5044
Fax: (505)206-5048
[email protected]
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021