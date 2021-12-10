CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2021-06785
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2021-06785
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MONICA MAUDE ARCHULETA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME TELEPHONIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MONICA MAUDE ARCHULETA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MONICA MAUDE ARCHULETA to MONIQUE MAUDE ARCHULETA., and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI Second Judicial District Court Judge, on the 13th day of January, 2022 at the hour of 9:30 a.m., by telephone.
TELEPHONIC HEARING: PLEASE CALL 1-800-747-5150;
ACCESS CODE: 4001301#
THE HONORABLE NANCY J. FRANCHINI
By: /s/ Thomas Wilson
Thomas Wilson TCAA
Respectfully Submitted:
WAYNE G. CHEW, P.C.
By: /s/ Wayne G. Chew
Wayne G. Chew
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box X
20 First Plaza Ctr. NW, Suite 303
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125
Telephone: (505) 842-6363
Facsimile: (505) 842-8607
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021