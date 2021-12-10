No. CV 2021 06881
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 06881
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARIA ERNESTINA CLORA MARTINEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA ERNESTINA CLORA MARTINEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
MARIA ERNESTINA CLORA MARTINEZ
Proposed Name
CLORITA MARTINEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 13 day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please Call 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Ernestina Clora Martinez
MARIA ERNESTINA CLORA MARTINEZ
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021