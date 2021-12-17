No. D-1314-CV-2021-00903
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-1314-CV-2021-00903
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE
OF MELANIE GENEVIEVE AGUILAR
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Genevieve Aguilar, resident of the City of Belen, County of Valencia, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
MELANIE GENEVIEVE AGUILAR to MELANIE GENEVIEVE SANCHEZ.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable James Lawrence Sanchez, District Judge, on February 7, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., at the Valencia County Courthouse, 1835 Hwy 315 SW, Los Lunas, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
DURAN & McDONALD, LLC
/s/ Brendan D. McDonald
Brendan D. McDonald
219 Central Ave. NW, Suite 201
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 924-2121 Telephone
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021