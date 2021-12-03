No. D-202-CV 2021 006575
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 006575
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isabella Andrea Maldonado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Andrea Gianna Frongillo
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isabella Andrea Maldonado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Andrea Gianna Frongillo
Proposed Name
Andrea Gianna Maldonado
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 27th day of December 2021, at the hour of 8:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Telephone hearing – 1-800-747-5150 – and enter access code 4340781**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isabella Andrea Maldonado
Isabella Andrea Maldonado
HCS Pub. December 3, 10, 2021