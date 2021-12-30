STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06941
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marilyn Berniece Dickson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marilyn Berniece Dickson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marilyn Berniece Dickson
Proposed Name
Allure Everage
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC – PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Allure Everage
Marilyn Berniece Dickson
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
