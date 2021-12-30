Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30am January 13, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C264: 10×10: Lisa Yardley, 2587 Hwy 47B, Belen, NM 8702 – Outdoor Stove for propane, dinette set, toys, Mirror, misc. household items.
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
Storage Auction
