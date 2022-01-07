STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 06676
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angelica Marie Rael
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelica Marie Rael, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Angelica Marie Rael
Proposed Name
Amelia Hope Rael
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21st day of January 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angelica Rael
Angelica Rael
HCS Pub. January 7, 14, 2022
