STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2021-00144
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Russel Zane Binyon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Russel Zane Binyon, Resident of the City of Moriarty, County of Torrance, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Russel Zane Binyon
Proposed Name
Russell Zane Binyon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable MERCEDES C. MURPHY, District Judge, on the 24 day of FEBRUARY 2022, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT. 903 NORTH 5th ST. ESTANCIA, NM 87016
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Russel Zane Binyon
Russel Zane Binyon
HCS Pub. January 7, 14, 2022
No. D-722-CV-2021-00144
STATE OF NEW MEXICO