STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 07088
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nevaeh Marie Samora
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nevaeh Marie Samora, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nevaeh Marie Samora
Proposed Name
Nevaeh Marie Urbina
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 03 2022, at the hour of 2:00 PM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nevaeh Marie Samora
Nevaeh Marie Samora
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
