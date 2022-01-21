STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-CV-2021-06947
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NIKKO PRESTON STAR A/K/A NIKKO PRESTON VALENCIA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nikko Preston Star, a/k/a Nikko Preston Valencia, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein Petitioner seeks to change his name from Nikko Preston Star, a/k/a Nikko Preston Valencia to Nikko Preston Star and that this Petition will be heard in front of the Honorable Benjamin Chavez District Court Judge on the February 3, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
THE HONORABLE BENJAMIN CHAVEZ
BY: /s/ Jeanneth Nelson
Jeanneth Nelson
TCAA to Judge Benjamin Chavez
Respectfully Submitted,
By: /s/ Mariel G. Willow
Mariel G. Willow
Pegasus Legal Services for Children
Attorney for Petitioner
505 Marquette Ave NW Suite 1350
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 244-1101
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
