Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of March, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 330 Zupko, Jeremiah J. 8128 Hannett Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Pickup truck tool box, Chairs, totes, cooler, power tools, misc items,
Unit CC5 Ortiz, Crystal 1520 university blvd Albuquerque, nm 87102 totes, washer dryer, table, misc items, bed frame, subwoofer, flat screen tv
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transac
HCS Pub. February 11, 18, 2022
