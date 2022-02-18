NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting February 26, 2022, at 5 P.M., ending March 12, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #F-3: Isaac Gonzales: 310 Indian School rd. ne apt 132 ABQ, NM 87102: Household items, boxes, grandfather clock, tools, clothes, bags
#H-45: Daniel Chavez: 1124 Santander St., ABQ, NM 87121: lawn mower, shop vac, minibike, speakers, tools, totes, misc.
#K-11: Michelle Farmer: 3117 ½ San Saulo rd. sw., ABQ, NM 87105: toys, mattress, totes, tools, clothes, misc.
#A-11: Denis Chavez: 2542 Ramirez rd. Sw. ABQ, NM 87102: toolboxes, tools, totes, weed eater, misc.
#D-5: Michelle Farmer: 3117 ½ San Saulo rd. sw. ABQ, NM 87105: suite cases, totes, drawers, bikes, tools, rims, shelves, misc.
#F-21: Laura Mendoza: 4000 Blake rd. sw. unit 24, ABQ, NM 87121: bags, totes, baby toys, train set, toys, misc.
#K-19: Theresa R. Martinez: 500 Indiana St. se. Apt. C, ABQ, NM 87108: chairs, guitar, totes, boxes, microwave, electronics, suite cases, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
