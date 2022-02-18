Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place.
Date: March 9, 2022, Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
F27, Nathan Arquero, 3003 Adams St NE, Apt M70, Albuquerque NM 87110, Two arcade games, car seat, 3 bicycles with extra tires, large tent, terrarium, large drum, helmet, bat bag, boxes, cables
C45, Benjamin Wenger, 3454 Riffin Rd, San Diego CA 92123, Two tables, mattress, cooler, 2 tv/monitors, bins, 2 cases, tools, tires, toolbox
A23, Juan Griego, 511 Granite NW, Albuquerque NM 87102, bed frame, dresser mirror, desk, computer equipment, calculator, heater
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
Storage Sale
