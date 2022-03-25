Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of April, 2022 at 9:00 AM.
Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A99 Allan, Bert PO BOX 5204 Bernalilllo, NM 87004 Furniture, patio furniture, bed frame, couch, mattress, table, boots,
Unit B40 Jones, Jeremy 6228 Karlson Dr Ne Albuquerque, NM 87113 Boxs, bins fishing equipment household items, lawn and garden, couchtv,hand tools, microwave, vacuum, floor jcks, auto parts, power tools,electronics, ladder,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 25, April 1, 2022
