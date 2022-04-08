STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00956
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andrew Edwin Dunn
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Edwin Dunn, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Andrew Edwin Dunn
Proposed Name
Andrew Sunn
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 27th day of April 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Andrew Edwin Dunn
Andrew Edwin Dunn
HCS Pub. April 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 00956
STATE OF NEW MEXICO