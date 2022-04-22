PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding May 1 through May 7. Unit for consideration: 50: Frank DeMarco, 1180 La Fonda Dr. Apt 6, Las Cruces, NM 88001; Dvd’s, clothing, motorcycle parts, speakers, misc.
HCS Pub. April 22, 29, 2022
Storage Auction
PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding May 1 through May 7. Unit for consideration: 50: Frank DeMarco, 1180 La Fonda Dr. Apt 6, Las Cruces, NM 88001; Dvd’s, clothing, motorcycle parts, speakers, misc.