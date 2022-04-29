Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)
U-Stor-It located at 2640 Baylor DR. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the
Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 9:00 a.m., May 17, 2022
CASH ONLY.
UNIT # 052, Luis Gonzalez,
4520 Carlisle NE
Albuquerque NM 87109
Metal shelf, Bike tires, Shovel,
Black bags
UNIT #057, Ramona Baca
629 San Pedro SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Misc. Bike items, 3 assorted luggage,
End Table, Canvas Pictures
UNIT #058, Johnny Romero Jr
PO Box 2141
El Prado, NM 87529
Fireplace, Cabinet, Lamp, Pictures
Vacuum, Foot stool.
UNIT #082, Jennifer Baca
2501 Muriel NE #D
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Stereo/Speaker, 2 Blk shelves
Dresser
UNIT #090, Thomas Torres
8658 Keewatin Ct.
Las Vegas, NV 89140
Queen headboard, Flat scn TV,
Couch, Table 4 chairs, Loveseat
UNIT #131, Jose Media
426 Utah SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Bike, Nightstand, Blk couch
Blk foam.
UNIT #165, Michael Powell
PO Box 194
Vadito, NM 87579
Red Couch, Rocking chair, 2 blk
Cabinets, Small flat scn TV,
Bed frame, Headboard
UNIT #189, Shana Stamps
5410 Phoenix NE #6
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Headboard, Portable air conditioner,
Microwave, Rug, Loveseat
UNIT #215, Marsha Walenciak
1200 Dickerson Apt #291
Albuquerque, NM 87106
2 chairs, Ladder, Suitcase
Fan, Blk bags
UNIT #256, Dilaila Morales
1200 Dickerson Apt #312
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Misc. Baby items, Blk crates,
End table, Boxes
UNIT #368, Jessie Carbajal
6000 Topke Pl NE #126
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Desk, Loveseat, Bed frame,
Vacuum, Boxes
UNIT #431, Shane Thomas
3408 Crest Ave SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Black Couch, Tackle box,
Fishing Rod, Totes
UNIT #441, Ann Armijo
10740 Shooting Star NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Toolbox, mower, Ladder,
Bookshelves, tools, table
UNIT #497, Clorisa Covington
4200 Montgomery NE #127
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Misc. Bike items, Boxes, Clothes
HCS Pub. April 29, May 6, 2022
Storage Auction
