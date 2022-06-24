NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88012
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY JULY 11TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY JULY 15TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS 90,209,306,331.378,626,& 646 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 90
SHANE PERINI
9955 BATAAN MEMORIAL W
LAS CRUCES NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Sofas, Coffee Tables.
UNIT 209
ROXANNE RHODES
1430 S. TELSHOR 9A
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Bicycle, Exercise bike, plastic totes, misc. items.
UNIT 306
AUSTIN JONES
182 ANIMAS CREEK RD
CABALLO, NM 87931
Unit items consist of: Sofas, Entertainment Ctr, Table, misc. items.
Unit 331
MATTHEW L. SAVAGE
201 MONTANA AVE. APT 172
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Boxes, misc. items.
Unit 378
JUAN QUINTELA
5220 ZEUS AVE.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Luggage, Tables, Chairs, misc. items.
UNIT 626
TERESITA B. CALDERON
647 3rd ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Vacuum Cleaner, DVD Player, Plastic bags, clothing, misc. items.
UNIT 646
ELIZABETH REYMUNDO
1751 W. HADLEY AVE. TRLR. 213
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Golf Clubs, Dresser, Boxes, Space Heater, misc. items.
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
