STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02563
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Edward Steven Dale Soto
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Edward Steven Dale Soto, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Edward Steven Dale Soto
Proposed Name
Edward Steven Arcturus
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Edward Steven Dale Soto
Edward Steven Dale Soto
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 02563
