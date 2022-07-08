STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 03470
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jonathan Orlando Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonathan Orlando Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jonathan Orlando Garcia
Proposed Name
Jonathan Orlando Pacheco
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 3rd day of August 2022, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jonathan Orlando Garcia
Jonathan Orlando Garcia
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 03470
STATE OF NEW MEXICO