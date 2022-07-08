SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 03590
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madia Barbour
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Feliz Aba Baca
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madia Barbour, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Feliz Aba Baca
Proposed Name
Feliz Aba Baca Flores
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 16th day of August 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Madia Barbour
Madia Barbour
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
