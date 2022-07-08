SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 03674
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robert Davy Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Davy Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Robert Davy Martinez
Proposed Name
David Robert Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of August 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Davy Martinez
Robert Davy Martinez
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
No. CV 2022 03674
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT