STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03520
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sarah Elena Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah Elena Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sarah Elena Lucero
Proposed Name
Sarah Elena Perez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 4th day of August 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sarah Elena Lucero
Sarah Elena Lucero
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 03520
STATE OF NEW MEXICO