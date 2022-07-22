PUBLIC AUCTION

July 22, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 7/20/22 9AM, ending 8/10/22 5PM
AUCTION: unit #38 Ron Crespin, 2800 Vail Ave. SE, household items, freezer, bed, misc.
unit #7 Rori Porras, 12236 Woodland Ave NE, tools, household items, misc.
unit# T5 Rori Porras 12236 woodland Ave NE, tools, car parts, misc.
unit# 67E Alicia Sedillo 901 Tramway Blvd NE #9, boxes, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022

