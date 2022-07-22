NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 8th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: E24, D08, H4950, Q07, E01 & H41
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit E24
DENNISE E CORTEZ
206 W Conway #11
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Clothing, kids’ toys, boxes, misc. items
Unit D08
JONATHAN DURAN
1123 2nd Street Apt 4
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Car transmission, tires, recliner, misc. items
Unit H4950
DAVID GARCIA
214 S Copper
Deming, NM 88030
Unit items consist of: Clothing, misc. items, DVD player
Unit Q07
TINA LUCERO
5955 La Reina Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Wheelchair, boxes, end tables, plastic totes, misc. items
Unit E01
LYDIA E SCHROEDER
4306 Bragg Blvd
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Unit items consist of: Plastic totes, boxes, misc. items
Unit H41
CYNTHIA TORRES
1205 S Espanola #10
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Clothing, bicycle, plastic containers, shop vac, misc. items
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE