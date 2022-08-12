STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02969
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Meagan Vanderpool
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Elaina Armijo and
Luciano Armijo
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Meagan Vanderpool, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Luciano Johnny Armijo
Elaina Rose Armijo
Proposed Name
Luciano Bernardo Trujillo
Elaina Rose Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30th day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Meagan Vanderpool
Meagan Vanderpool
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
