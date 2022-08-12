STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04383
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ambrose Andy McCabe
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ambrose Andy McCabe, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ambrose Andy McCabe
Proposed Name
Ambrose Andy McCabe Jr
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 23rd day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ambrose Andy McCabe
Ambrose Andy McCabe
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
No. CV 2022 04383
STATE OF NEW MEXICO