STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04202
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Beverly Cheryl Ochoa
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Beverly Cheryl Ochoa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Beverly Cheryl Ochoa
Proposed Name
Beverlee Cheryl Ochoa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 17th day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Beverly Cheryl Ochoa
Beverly Cheryl Ochoa
