STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04201
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gwendolyn Smith
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Liam Trinidad Nevarez
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gwendolyn Smith, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Liam Trinidad Nevarez
Proposed Name
Liam Johnathan Santiago
This Petition will be heard TELEPHONICALLY before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:40 pm.
**Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816.**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gwendolyn Smith
Gwendolyn Smith
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
No. CV 2022 04201
STATE OF NEW MEXICO