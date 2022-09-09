STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04290
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Venice Rochelle White
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Venice Rochelle White, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Venice Rochelle White
Proposed Name
Venus Rachelle White
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm at the BY TELEPHONE CALL: 1-800-747-5150 CODE: 8460123# Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 04290
STATE OF NEW MEXICO