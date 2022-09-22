Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit J75 Regina, Shekina 2121 Holloway Ave E North Saint Paul, MN 55109 Bags, Boxes, Mini Fridge, Bedding,,
Unit N122 CYRUS, Ellis 6309 sunny Day Pl Albulquerque, NM 87120 Washer, Dryer, Mattresses, Printer, TVs, Speaker, Couch, Bedroon Furniture, Boxes, Bags, Totes, Bike,,
Unit N99 Freligh, Aloonwan ( Ali) 2503 Evita Way SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Boxes, Bags, Furniture, Household Items,,
Unit H03 Kear, Christina 4200 Red Sun Dr Albuquerque, NM 87113 RV Furniture, RV Appliances, Shower door, Cabinets, Cushions,
Unit I60 Vigil Manzer, Luis 11305 Mahlon Ave Albuquerque, NM 87112 Boxes, Bed Frame, Car Seat Liner,,
Unit J01 Kuchan, Brandi 3608 Garcia st ne Albuquerque, NM 87111 Clothes, Bags, Hangers, TV, Dishes, Windshield Sun Screen,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
Public Auction
