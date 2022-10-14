STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05809
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nancy Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nancy Chavez
Proposed Name
Nancie Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 8th day of November 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nancy Chavez
Nancy Chavez
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. CV 2022 05809
STATE OF NEW MEXICO