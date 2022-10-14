STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05566
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carrie Lee Booth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carrie Lee Booth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carrie Lee Booth
Proposed Name
Qari Lee Booth
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carrie Lee Booth
Carrie Lee Booth
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05566
STATE OF NEW MEXICO