Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of November, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit G08 Lopez, Josie 3800 2nd ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Totes, Doors, Magazines, Sink, Boxes, mirror wstand, portable fans, living room table, pots, misc items,,
Unit 227 Dickens, kellie 1700 Indian Plaza Drive Northeast 44 Albuquerque, New mexico 87106 Mattress, vacuum, boxes, misc items, laundry basket,
Unit 034 VILLAREAL, ERNEST 9620 ASPEN NE ABQ, NM 87112 Boxes, stratego, water hose, ragedyann collectables, postershanging art, conduit,
Unit G48 Perea, Pauline R. 4027 Montgomery BLVD NE APT G13 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Furniture, bike, 2 printers, boxestotes, toys, misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022
