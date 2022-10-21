NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on November 8th, 2022 at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
R13 Stone Jacob Sibbett 3721 B Street Unit 240182, Anchroage, AK 99524
C106 Anthony D Padilla 176 Calle Lazo Errante, Santa Fe, NM 87507
A43 Omar Chavez 621 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
B3 Hope Velasquez 1100 Alvarado Dr SE , Apt 106, Albuquerque, NM 87108
B160 ELIZABETH CAMARENA 1333 Columbia Dr SE, Apt. 118, Albuquerque, NM 87106 8010 Constitution
Ave NE Albuquerque,NM 87110
C31 Elmer F Martinez 1330 Sunset Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 712 Indiana Street SE , Albuquerque,
NM 87108
C102 Rosa M Siordia 3236 don gabal lp, Albuquerque, NM 87104
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022
