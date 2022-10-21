PUBLIC AUCTION

October 21, 2022 / Storage Auctions

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting Nov. 5, 2022, at 9 A.M., ending Nov. 12, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #C-28, Paula G. Mendoza-2624 Desert Gardens Ln Sw, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105
Headboards, Mattress, box, approx. 6 pallets, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022

