NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 321
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 321
DIANA MUNOZ
614 S Almendra St #3
Las Cruces NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Plastic totes, clothing, baskets, boxes, misc. items
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
