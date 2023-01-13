STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 7825
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Reanna Monique Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Reanna Monique Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Reanna Monique Baca
Proposed Name
Reanna Monique Arguello
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 13th day of February 2023, at the hour of 10:45 am
To attend hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Reanna Baca
Reanna Monique Baca
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2023
