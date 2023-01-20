STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00123
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Aura Rowan Hewitt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aura Rowan Hewitt, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Aura Rowan Hewitt
Proposed Name
Aryn Rowan Hewitt
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm,
This hearing will be held telephonically. Please
call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Please call five minutes before your start time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aura Rowan Hewitt
Aura Rowan Hewitt
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
