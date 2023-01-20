STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00140
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brittany Anne Hawkins
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brittany Anne Hawkins, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brittany Anne Hawkins
Proposed Name
Min Alexander Savage
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9th day of February 2023, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brittany Anne Hawkins
Brittany Anne Hawkins
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00140
STATE OF NEW MEXICO