NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 363
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 321
SETH FRAZIER
3381 Valverde Loop
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Household furniture, totes, boxes, electronics
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
