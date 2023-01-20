NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On March 06, 2023 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2019 Jeep Renegade VIN ZACNJABBXKPK61184. NM license plate APGN73. Last known registered owner is Cristal Marie Martinez or Joey P Baca of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1393.00 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2023
