NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on February 14th, 2023 at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
B12 Wallace Chavez 3005 Gun Club DR , Albuquerque, NM 87121
B20 Falilat Ogunkoya 6220 Indian School Rd NE Apt C224, Albuquerque, NM 87110
B196 Iesha Barnes 113 burrington lane , Jacksonville , NC 28546
B196 Aisha Barnes 113 burrington lane , Jacksonville , NC 28546
C55 Cody English 12333 Mountain RD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
C62 Johanna Chavez 520 Ortiz Dr Se #32, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2023
