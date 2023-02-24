NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on March 14th, 2023 at approx. 1pm at www.storagetreasures.com
007 Jean Henry 206 dove st, Apt B, Richmond, VA 23222
2011 Christina Mariano PO Box 103, New Laguna, NM 87038
2066 Michaella Bennett 440 Valverde DR SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
2066 Michaella Bennett 2304 Garfield Ave SE Apt A, Albuquerque, NM 87106
3068 Robert Inkpen 109 buford ave, Morairty, NM 87035
3125 Kimberly Campos 1015 Cardenas Dr Se, Albuquerque , NM 87108
3174 Linda Ackerman 437 Georgia ST SE Apt #D, Albuquerque, NM 87108
4057 Candy Peters 119 Camino De Los Chavez, Belen, NM 87002
4145 Audrey Hayes Cardona 2500 Carlisle Blvd NE, Apt 1015, Albuquerque, NM 87110
4145 Audrey Hayes Cardon 860 River Overlook Dr Lawrenceville, GA 30043
4153 Phoenix Jarrett 1201 Maderia dr se, Albuquerque, NM 87108
4172 Derek Parsons 300 Maxine St ne, Albuquerque , NM 87123
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2023
