STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 01314
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer Marie Weiss-Burke
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Marie Weiss-Burke, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jennifer Marie Weiss-Burke
Proposed Name
Jennifer Marie Burke
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 3rd day of April 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
**Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennifer Weiss-Burke
Jennifer Weiss-Burke
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 01314
STATE OF NEW MEXICO