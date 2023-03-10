NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting March 17, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending April 4, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: Unit D39-Vincent Gomez: 5821 Tunnell St SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105: Wood, totes, file cabinet, bed rails, boxes, igloo, doors, Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
