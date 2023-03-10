NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 28TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 156, 502
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 156
ERIC GARCIA
1116 Ave E
Tahoka TX 79373
Unit items consist of: Washer/dryer, stereo sound system, compressor, tools, totes, generator, pressure washer
Unit 502
MELINDA SALAS
12899 Central Ave NE #348
Albuquerque NM 87123
Unit items consist of: Toys, furniture, boxes, mattresses
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2023
