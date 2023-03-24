“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd , Bernalillo, NM, 87004
32 – Brenda Duran, po 4232, San felipe pueblo, nm, 87001, household items,bags, guitar, cleaning supplies, weights.hand tools
A62 – Jennika Mirabal, 221 Bosque Loop, Bernalillo, NM, 87004, Bed frame, mattress,chairs and table, night stand, dresser, couchs
134 – Stephanie Medina, P.O.Box 272, Santo Domingo Peublo, NM, 87052, Head board, tote, vacuum attatchments,shelf, potty training toilet
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.